TUIK: Turkey’s steel export value up 7.6 percent in Jan-Apr

According to the provisional foreign trade statistics compiled by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK) and the Turkish Undersecretariat of Customs, in April this year Turkey’s foreign trade deficit increased by 22.3 percent to $12.92 billion compared to April 2024. In the January-April period of this year, Turkey’s foreign trade deficit went up by 14.7 percent year on year to $34.59 billion.

In April, Turkey’s iron and steel exports ranked seventh among the country’s products with the highest export value, totaling $861.14 million, up by seven percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the given month the value of exports of articles of iron or steel, which ranked eighth among the products with the highest export value, increased by 11.6 percent year on year, amounting to $740.12 million.

In the first four months of this year, Turkey’s iron and steel export value was up by 7.6 percent to $3.53 billion, while the value of its exports of articles of iron or steel decreased by 5.2 percent to $3 billion, both year on year.