 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > TUIK:...

TUIK: Turkey’s steel export value up 7.6 percent in Jan-Apr

Thursday, 29 May 2025 16:45:49 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to the provisional foreign trade statistics compiled by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK) and the Turkish Undersecretariat of Customs, in April this year Turkey’s foreign trade deficit increased by 22.3 percent to $12.92 billion compared to April 2024. In the January-April period of this year, Turkey’s foreign trade deficit went up by 14.7 percent year on year to $34.59 billion.

In April, Turkey’s iron and steel exports ranked seventh among the country’s products with the highest export value, totaling $861.14 million, up by seven percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the given month the value of exports of articles of iron or steel, which ranked eighth among the products with the highest export value, increased by 11.6 percent year on year, amounting to $740.12 million.

In the first four months of this year, Turkey’s iron and steel export value was up by 7.6 percent to $3.53 billion, while the value of its exports of articles of iron or steel decreased by 5.2 percent to $3 billion, both year on year.


Tags: Turkey Europe Steelmaking Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Turkish rebar exports up 34.5 percent in January-March

06 May | Steel News

TCUD: Turkey’s steel exports rise in March, imports decrease

02 May | Steel News

TUIK: Turkey’s steel import value down 11.7 percent in Q1

30 Apr | Steel News

TUIK: Turkey’s steel export value up eight percent in Q1

30 Apr | Steel News

Turkish rebar exports up 35.7 percent in January-February

04 Apr | Steel News

TCUD: Turkey’s steel export to import ratio declines to 72.63% in Jan-Feb

28 Mar | Steel News

TUIK: Turkey’s steel import value down 5.8 percent in Jan-Feb

27 Mar | Steel News

TUIK: Turkey’s steel export value up 2.6 percent in Jan-Feb

27 Mar | Steel News

Uğur Dalbeler: Turkish steel industry needs government’s aid to compete

14 Mar | Steel News

Turkey’s rebar exports up 55.2 percent in January

12 Mar | Steel News