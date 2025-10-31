TUIK: Turkey’s steel export value up 4.4 percent in Jan-Sept 2025

According to the provisional foreign trade statistics compiled by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK) and the Turkish Undersecretariat of Customs, in September this year Turkey’s foreign trade deficit increased by 33.8 percent to $6.90 billion compared to September 2024. In the first nine months of this year, Turkey’s foreign trade deficit went up by 11.8 percent year on year to $67.60 billion.

In September, Turkey’s iron and steel exports ranked sixth among the country’s products with the highest export value, totaling $937.54 million, down by 0.6 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the given month the value of exports of articles of iron or steel, which ranked eighth among the products with the highest export value, grew by 4.4 percent year on year, amounting to $887.88 million.

In the January-September period of this year, Turkey’s iron and steel export value was up by 4.4 percent to $8.12 billion, while the value of its exports of articles of iron or steel dropped by 1.5 percent to $7.19 billion, both year on year.