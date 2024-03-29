﻿
TUIK: Turkey’s steel export value up 25.4 percent in January-February

Friday, 29 March 2024 11:22:28 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the provisional foreign trade statistics compiled by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK) and the Turkish Undersecretariat of Customs, in February this year Turkey’s foreign trade deficit decreased by 44.2 percent to $6.77 billion compared to February 2023. In the January-February period this year, Turkey’s foreign trade deficit went down by 51.0 percent year on year to $12.95 billion.

In February, Turkey’s iron and steel exports ranked fifth among the country’s products with the highest export value, totaling $887.9 million, up by 45.7 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the given month the value of exports of articles of iron or steel, which ranked eighth among the products with the highest export value, went up by 8.0 percent year on year, amounting to $813.72 million. 

In the first two months of this year, Turkey’s iron and steel export value was up by 25.4 percent to $1.59 billion, while the value of its exports of articles of iron or steel increased by 0.2 percent to $1.55 billion, both year on year. 


