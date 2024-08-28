 |  Login 
TUIK: Turkey’s steel export value up 21.3 percent in January-July

Wednesday, 28 August 2024 12:50:04 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the provisional foreign trade statistics compiled by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK) and the Turkish Undersecretariat of Customs, in July this year Turkey’s foreign trade deficit increased by 41.8 percent to $7.3 billion compared to July 2023. In the January-July period this year, Turkey’s foreign trade deficit went down by 32.4 percent year on year to $49.9 billion.

In July, Turkey’s iron and steel exports ranked fifth among the country’s products with the highest export value, totaling $939.89 million, up by 35 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the given month the value of exports of articles of iron or steel, which ranked ninth among the products with the highest export value, went up by 10.9 percent year on year, amounting to $808.64 million.

In the first seven months of this year, Turkey’s iron and steel export value was up by 21.3 percent to $5.95 billion, while the value of its exports of articles of iron or steel decreased by 1.7 percent to $5.61 billion, both year on year.


