 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > TUIK:...

TUIK: Turkey’s steel export value up 19.0 percent in January-August

Friday, 27 September 2024 11:39:19 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the provisional foreign trade statistics compiled by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK) and the Turkish Undersecretariat of Customs, in August this year Turkey’s foreign trade deficit decreased by 42.7 percent to $4.99 billion compared to August 2023. In the January-August period this year, Turkey’s foreign trade deficit went down by 33.5 percent year on year to $54.94 billion.

In August, Turkey’s iron and steel exports ranked eighth among the country’s products with the highest export value, totaling $887.82 million, up by 5.4 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the given month the value of exports of articles of iron or steel, which ranked ninth among the products with the highest export value, went up by 2.4 percent year on year, amounting to $842.67 million.

In the first eight months this year, Turkey’s iron and steel export value was up by 19.0 percent to $6.84 billion, while the value of its exports of articles of iron or steel decreased by 1.2 percent to $6.45 billion, both year on year.


Tags: Turkey Europe Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

TUIK: Turkey’s steel import value down 10.6 percent in January-August

27 Sep | Steel News

Turkish motor vehicle sales down 0.2 percent in January-August

17 Sep | Steel News

Turkey’s pig iron imports decrease by 0.5 percent in January-July

17 Sep | Steel News

Turkey’s CRC imports down 16.1 percent in January-July

12 Sep | Steel News

Turkey’s HRC imports decrease by 19.2 percent in January-July

10 Sep | Steel News

Turkey’s HRC exports increase by 145.2 percent in January-July

09 Sep | Steel News

Turkey’s wire rod exports increase by 97.6 percent in January-July

06 Sep | Steel News

TCUD: Steel imports from China should be limited so Turkey does not become an open market

05 Sep | Steel News

Turkish rebar exports up 9.7 percent in January-July

05 Sep | Steel News

Turkey’s scrap imports up 0.5 percent in January-July

04 Sep | Steel News