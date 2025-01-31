 |  Login 
TUIK: Turkey’s steel export value up 15 percent in 2024

Friday, 31 January 2025 16:11:40 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to the provisional foreign trade statistics compiled by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK) and the Turkish Undersecretariat of Customs, in December last year Turkey’s foreign trade deficit increased by 43.9 percent to $8.78 billion compared to December 2023. In 2024, Turkey’s foreign trade deficit fell by 22.7 percent year on year to $82.17 billion.

In December, Turkey’s iron and steel exports ranked sixth among the country’s products with the highest export value, totaling $928.05 million, up by 11.3 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the given month the value of exports of articles of iron or steel, which ranked eighth among the products with the highest export value, dropped by 4.2 percent year on year, amounting to $870.47 million.

In 2024, Turkey’s iron and steel export value rose by 15.0 percent to $10.19 billion, while the value of its exports of articles of iron or steel decreased by 2.3 percent to $9.82 billion, both on year-on-year basis.


Tags: Turkey Europe Steelmaking Imp/exp Statistics 

