 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > TUIK:...

TUIK: Turkey’s steel export value up 13.1 percent in January

Thursday, 27 February 2025 17:32:53 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to the provisional foreign trade statistics compiled by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK) and the Turkish Undersecretariat of Customs, in January this year Turkey’s foreign trade deficit increased by 21.9 percent to $7.54 billion compared to January 2024.

In January, Turkey’s iron and steel exports ranked seventh among the country’s products with the highest export value, totaling $796.29 million, up by 13.1 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the given month the value of exports of articles of iron or steel, which ranked ninth among the products with the highest export value, dropped by 0.8 percent year on year, amounting to $729.73 million.


Tags: Turkey Europe Steelmaking Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

ADMIB: Turkish iron and steel exports make strong start to 2025

24 Feb | Steel News

TCUD: Most of Turkey’s steel consumption met by imports, trade measures insufficient

06 Feb | Steel News

Turkish rebar exports stable in 2024

04 Feb | Steel News

TCUD: Turkey’s steel exports and imports both increase in 2024

03 Feb | Steel News

TUIK: Turkey’s steel import value down 2.1 percent in 2024

31 Jan | Steel News

TUIK: Turkey’s steel export value up 15 percent in 2024

31 Jan | Steel News

Turkish rebar exports down 0.5 percent in January-November

06 Jan | Steel News

TCUD: Turkey’s steel exports and imports both increase in November

31 Dec | Steel News

Turkey’s HRC imports down by 19.7 percent in January-October

06 Dec | Steel News

Turkish rebar exports down 1.6 percent in January-October

03 Dec | Steel News