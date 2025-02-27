TUIK: Turkey’s steel export value up 13.1 percent in January

According to the provisional foreign trade statistics compiled by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK) and the Turkish Undersecretariat of Customs, in January this year Turkey’s foreign trade deficit increased by 21.9 percent to $7.54 billion compared to January 2024.

In January, Turkey’s iron and steel exports ranked seventh among the country’s products with the highest export value, totaling $796.29 million, up by 13.1 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the given month the value of exports of articles of iron or steel, which ranked ninth among the products with the highest export value, dropped by 0.8 percent year on year, amounting to $729.73 million.