Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corporation has announced that its global vehicle output decreased by 8.1 percent year on year to 852,109 units in October this year. In particular, the company's domestic output fell by 2.9 percent to 317,303 units, while its overseas output in the given month fell by 10.9 percent to 534,806 units, both year on year.

Toyota's global vehicle sales amounted to 880,087 units in October, falling by 4.6 percent year on year.

In the first 10 months of this year, the company's global vehicle output was down by 2.7 percent year on year to 8,134,761 units, while its global sales amounted to 8,395,960 units, decreasing by 3.6 percent on year-on-year basis.