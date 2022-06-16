Toyota to suspend production at Turkish plant amid global chip shortage

Thursday, 16 June 2022 12:16:47 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Japanese automaker Toyota’s Turkey-based subsidiary Toyota Otomotiv Sanayi Türkiye A.Ş. will suspend production at its plant in Sakarya on July 4-18, according to media reports.

This decision was made due to the global shortage of semiconductor chips and disruptions in the supply chain. Toyota also said that it will make production adjustments at its plants in Europe.

The company had suspended production at its plant in Sakarya on March 7-12 due to the global semiconductor chip shortage, as SteelOrbis previously reported.