Tosyalı continues to climb in list of world’s top crude steel producers

Monday, 07 June 2021 15:07:46 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Turkey’s Tosyalı Holding has announced that it ranks 82nd in the list of the top 100 steel manufacturers in the world, according to Worldsteel’s data for 2020.

Furthermore, Tosyalı, which recorded a year-on-year increase of 10.49 percent in its crude steel production tonnage in 2020, is the second largest steel producer in Europe.

Tosyalı has stated that it expects to rapidly continue to climb through the ranking of the world’s and Europe’s largest steel producers in the coming years, following the completion of its new investments.

According to data announced by Worldsteel, the top three producers in the world in 2020 were China Baowu Group with 115.29 million mt, ArcelorMittal with 78.46 million mt and HBIS Group with 43.76 million mt.


