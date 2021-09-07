Tosçelik Spiral Boru to supply steel pipes to projects abroad

Tuesday, 07 September 2021 16:24:00 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Turkey-based Tosçelik Spiral Boru, a subsidiary of Tosyalı Holding, will supply steel pipes to many large projects abroad, according to media reports.

The company’s first steel pipe pile delivery for the construction of the 2 km-long Kremenchuk Dnieper bridge, which will connect the east and west sides of the city of Kremenchuk in Ukraine, is scheduled for this year, and the second delivery is scheduled for 2022. Tosçelik will supply a total 7,500 mt of pipes to the project.

Tosçelik will ship 25,000 mt of steel pipe piles with a length of 50 meters from Tosyalı Port in Iskenderun to the Nador West Med Port Complex project in Morocco.

Meanwhile, the company will supply 2,500 mt of steel pipe piles with a length of 23-27 meters to the Bargny-Sendou Port Solids Bulk Terminal in Senegal.

In addition to the shipments to Ukraine, Morocco and Senegal, this year, Tosçelik will supply 2,000 mt of steel pipes for the Entre Acque Umbre Toscane tender in Italy.