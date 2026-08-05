tk accelis announces milestone at Stuttgart steel service center

Germany-based steel processing company tk accelis Processing Europe, part of tk accelis, has announced that its expanded steel service center in Stuttgart has processed the first 500 coils on its new slitting line.

According to tk accelis Processing Europe, which operates the Stuttgart facility, the new line can process particularly thin materials, including electrical steel strip. The company has also commissioned a digitally integrated packaging line at the site.

The operator stated that the new equipment has increased the Stuttgart steel service center's annual processing capacity to up to 350,000 tons. The slitting line can process materials within a thickness range of 0.2-5.0 mm.

“Our goal is to provide customers across Europe with reliable quality, short lead times, and a comprehensive service offering,” Marcus Wöhl, CEO of tk accelis Processing Europe, said.

“With the new slitting and packaging line, we are taking another important step toward highly automated and data-driven operations. The digital integration of production and packaging processes reduces manual handling, minimizes paper-based documentation and supports more efficient resource utilization. We are also strengthening our competitive position by enabling the site to process electrical steel strip, a key material for various applications,” he added.