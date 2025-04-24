ArcelorMittal to supply low carbon plates for offshore wind project in Germany

Luxembourg-headquartered steelmaker ArcelorMittal has announced that it will supply low carbon steel heavy plates under the brand XCarb® to Denmark-based wind turbine manufacturer Vestas for Swedish power company Vattenfall’s offshore wind project located off Germany’s North Sea coast.

Developed by Vattenfall, the Nordlicht wind farm comprises the Nordlicht 1 and Nordlicht 2 sites. Construction of Nordlicht 1 is planned to begin next year, with the wind turbines set to be installed in 2027 and the entire site expected to be fully operational in 2028. Nordlicht 1 will generate about 6 TWh of energy per year. Also, the site will be equipped with 68 Vestas wind turbines.

XCarb® heavy plates are produced using slabs made with a minimum of 95 percent high quality scrap and 100 percent renewable electricity, having a 66 percent lower carbon footprint than conventionally produced heavy plates.