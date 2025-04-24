 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > ArcelorMittal...

ArcelorMittal to supply low carbon plates for offshore wind project in Germany

Thursday, 24 April 2025 11:53:34 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Luxembourg-headquartered steelmaker ArcelorMittal has announced that it will supply low carbon steel heavy plates under the brand XCarb® to Denmark-based wind turbine manufacturer Vestas for Swedish power company Vattenfall’s offshore wind project located off Germany’s North Sea coast.

Developed by Vattenfall, the Nordlicht wind farm comprises the Nordlicht 1 and Nordlicht 2 sites. Construction of Nordlicht 1 is planned to begin next year, with the wind turbines set to be installed in 2027 and the entire site expected to be fully operational in 2028. Nordlicht 1 will generate about 6 TWh of energy per year. Also, the site will be equipped with 68 Vestas wind turbines.

XCarb® heavy plates are produced using slabs made with a minimum of 95 percent high quality scrap and 100 percent renewable electricity, having a 66 percent lower carbon footprint than conventionally produced heavy plates.


Tags: Plate Flats Germany European Union Steelmaking Decarbonization ArcelorMittal 

Similar articles

Ex-China steel plate prices remain stable

22 Apr | Flats and Slab

Japanese crude steel output up 0.2 percent in March

22 Apr | Steel News

US exports of plates in coil down 31.9 percent in February from January

22 Apr | Steel News

Only Asian prices slide in Turkey’s plate market, local and EU offers stable

17 Apr | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 16, 2025

17 Apr | Flats and Slab

Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 5.1% in early April

16 Apr | Steel News

US steel exports down 13.3 percent in February from January

16 Apr | Steel News

Ex-China steel plate prices remain stable

14 Apr | Flats and Slab

Japan’s HRP and HRS shipments down five percent in February from January

14 Apr | Steel News

India’s JSUL to modernize its hot strip mill

11 Apr | Steel News