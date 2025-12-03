Primetals completes reverse cold mill modernization at ArcelorMittal Eisenhüttenstadt

Germany-based steelmaker ArcelorMittal Eisenhüttenstadt GmbH has advanced its cold rolling operations with the finalized modernization of its reversing cold mill, according to UK-based plantmaker Primetals Technologies.

Primetals stated that the upgrade involved a broad set of mechanical enhancements aimed at improving mill efficiency and delivering higher-quality output. As part of the project, Primetals installed a new strip press, a modern fume exhaust system, and a full media system. Together, these improvements target more stable rolling conditions and cleaner production flows.

The modernization is also expected to boost the producer’s ability to produce high-grade silicon steel.