Tenova completes modernization at Thyssenkrupp Steel’s Duisburg plant

Thursday, 27 March 2025 13:07:37 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Italy-based Tenova, a Techint Group company specialized in innovative solutions for the metals and mining industries, has announced the completion of modernization works of a walking beam furnace at German steel producer Thyssenkrupp Steel’s Duisburg plant . The overhauled furnace at the hot strip mill No. 1 has been installed to the highest technical standard, bringing maximum production capacity, increased quality of the electrical steel strip and reduced consumption.

“The modernization of this walking beam furnace supports our goals for efficiency and sustainability. Tenova has played a key role in this process," said Viktor Schlecht, head of the hot strip mill No. 1, at Thyssenkrupp Steel in Duisburg, "We had already successfully collaborated on a new walking beam furnace at our Beeckerwerth hot strip mill 2 in Duisburg, where Tenova's contribution was crucial in helping us potentially reduce CO2 emissions by more than 20 percent through the use of hydrogen.”

The upgraded walking beam furnace ensures a more uniform temperature distribution along the slab length, minimizing temperature loss in the slab’s center. Reduced contact points between slabs and the beam system help avoid surface defects, resulting in higher product quality. The modernization also involved updating safety measures to comply with the latest standards, further ensuring a safe operational environment.


