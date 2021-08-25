﻿
Thyssenkrupp to receive government fund for project promoting use of scrap

Wednesday, 25 August 2021 09:40:12 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The REDERS project of consortium consisting of Germany-based Thyssenkrupp, Hüttenwerke Krupp-Mannesmann, TSR Recycling and the VDEh-Betriebsforschungsinstitut will receive €6.4 million from Germany’s North Rhine-Westphalia state government, according to the statement of the Ministry of Economy, Innovation, Digitization and Energy.

The project aims to produce a high quality and certified product from conventional raw materials, reducing carbon emissions by increasing the recycling rate in steel production. The consortium plans to use an innovative recycling process to increase the proportion of recycled raw materials, such as scrap steel from end-of-life vehicles, in steel production. An increase to 100 kilograms of recycled raw material per ton of pig iron enables Thyssenkrupp and Hüttenwerke Krupp-Mannesmann alone to save 1.4 million mt of carbon per year.


