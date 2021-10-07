Thyssenkrupp supplies first steel with allocated low carbon intensity

Thursday, 07 October 2021 13:34:02 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Germany-based steelmaker Thyssenkrupp has announced that it has launched steel with an allocated low carbon intensity under the new brand name bluemint® Steel. The first batches of flat steel products of bluemint® Steel were supplied to German premium bathroom builder Kaldewei.

The approach to reducing the carbon emissions at the blast furnace allows for the allocation of the carbon emission savings to a specific quantity of the product. The carbon emission intensity per ton metric of steel produced is thus reduced by 70 percent.

The company stated that the bluemint steel now being delivered is part of the comprehensive transformation strategy at Thyssenkrupp Steel. The conventional blast furnaces will be replaced with hydrogen-fuelled direct reduction plants for the transformation towards climate neutrality. The commissioning of the first large-scale plant including a melter is planned for 2025.