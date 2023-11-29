Ternium expands capacity of wind power plant in Argentina

Wednesday, 29 November 2023 23:24:38 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Ternium, the largest steel producer in Argentina, announced that the power plant it is currently building in Olavarria, in the Buenos Aires province, will have its scope expanded to 99 megawatts, from today’s 72 megawatts.

The expansion will be made by increasing the number of wind towers from 16 to 22 units, while the investment will increase from $160 million to $220 million, reaching an annual energy production of 480 gigawatts hour.

The startup of the plant is maintained for the fourth quarter of 2024, allowing Ternium to replace 90 percent of the energy it currently acquires from the national grid.

The construction works, which started last August, includes the construction of 19 kilometers of internal roads, requiring 19,000 cubic meters of concrete, 9,160 mt of steel products and 145 kilometers of 32 kw grade cables.

The project is part of the company’s strategy to reduce its emissions by 20 percent until 2030.