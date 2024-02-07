Techint to build 100 km pipeline in Argentina

Wednesday, 07 February 2024 21:39:24 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

International steel and piping producer Techint was awarded with a contract to build a 100 km gas pipeline, linking the Argentine cities of La Carlota and Tio Pujio, under the gas pipeline reversal project, destined to supply the provinces in northern Argentina with the gas from the Vaca Muerta reserves.

The pipes will be built by Techint’s subsidiary Tenaris, with an estimated 42,000 mt of API grade heavy plates. It is not clear if the plates will be supplied by Brazil’s Usiminas, such as in other stretches of the Nestor Kirchner pipeline, linking Vaca Muerta to the province of Buenos Aires.

The pipeline, which is divided in two 50 km stretches, has as its main objective the supply of gas for industries in northern Argentina. Construction is scheduled to be concluded in August 2024.