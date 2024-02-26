Argentina’s steel production increases in January

Monday, 26 February 2024 21:01:22 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

According to Argentina’s chamber of the steel industry, Acero Argentino (AA), the country’s crude steel production in January reached 407,800 mt, 22.4 percent more than in December.

Under the same comparative basis, production of HRC increased by 25.2 percent to 148,700 mt, production of CRC increased by 6.1 percent to 73,200 mt, and the production of long products increased by 8.6 percent to 155,500 mt.

When compared to January 2023, the numbers show crude steel production declining by 7.8 percent, HRC production declining by 23.9 percent, CRC production declining by 32.8 percent and long products production declining by 19.6 percent.

AA mentioned that the increased production, when compared to December, reflects the gradual normalization of the supply of foreign raw materials not produced in the country.

The shortage of imported raw materials still derives from the difficulties that steel producers face to receive the foreign currencies needed to import the products, as Argentina remains facing a financial crisis, with high inflation rate and a shortage of foreign currencies.

According to AA, the performance of the civil construction sector remains in downtrend, showing an estimated 5.3 percent decline from December, while under the same comparative basis, the automotive sector had a 38.8 percent decline, the machinery and equipment sector maintains a relative stability and the energy sector maintains good perspectives for 2024.

The sector of domestic appliances remains in downtrend, while the packaging sector remains showing a stable level of activities.