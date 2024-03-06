Argentina’s vehicle production increases in February

Wednesday, 06 March 2024 21:44:49 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Argentina produced 37,491 units (cars and light commercial vehicles) in February, up 65.6 percent from January, according to the country’s sector association ADEFA.

Under the same comparative basis, exports increased by 54.1 percent to 23,584 units, while domestic sales increased by 108.5 percent to 33,234 units.

When comparing to February 2023, the production declined by 19.0 percent, exports declined by 1.6 percent and domestic sales increased by 10.3 percent.

According to Martin Zappi, president of ADEFA, it is necessary to wait for the results of March to make forecasts about the performance of the sector in 2024.

Zappi added that the ADEFA remains operating next to the automotive production chain and to the government authorities to find alternatives to improve the competitiveness of the industry.

He warned that the country is facing a macroeconomic reordering, which is affecting the domestic demand, turning the focus of the industry to the export markets, as the only alternative to maintain employment and production in the short and medium terms.