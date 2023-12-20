Argentina’s steel production declines in November

Wednesday, 20 December 2023 20:31:28 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

According to Argentina’s chamber of the steel industry, Acero Argentino (AA), the country’s crude steel production in November reached 413,300 mt, 9.9 percent less than October.

Under the same comparative basis, production of HRC declined by 27.9 percent to 151,300 mt, production of CRC declined by 11,1 percent to 96,700 mt; and production of long products increased by 2.6 percent to 201,600 mt.

When compared to November 2022, the numbers show crude steel production declining by 10.0 percent, HRC declining by 13.5 percent, CRC increasing by 12.8 percent and long products declining by 6.2 percent.

AA mentioned that the decline of production reflects chiefly the shortage of foreign currencies to import the basic raw materials for the steel production.

According to AA, the civil construction sector has shown a sharp decline of activities in November, while the automotive sector is showing a good performance, with production increasing by 8.9 percent from October and by 6.0 percent from November 2022.

Machinery and agriculture equipment remains in stable levels of production, with good perspectives for the near future, while the energy sector maintains a high level of operations.

Conversely, domestic appliances shows a low level of production, as measured by acquisitions of steel products by the sector.