﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Argentina’s steel production declines in November

Wednesday, 20 December 2023 20:31:28 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

According to Argentina’s chamber of the steel industry, Acero Argentino (AA), the country’s crude steel production in November reached 413,300 mt, 9.9 percent less than October.

Under the same comparative basis, production of HRC declined by 27.9 percent to 151,300 mt, production of CRC declined by 11,1 percent to 96,700 mt; and production of long products increased by 2.6 percent to 201,600 mt.

When compared to November 2022, the numbers show crude steel production declining by 10.0 percent, HRC declining by 13.5 percent, CRC increasing by 12.8 percent and long products declining by 6.2 percent.

AA mentioned that the decline of production reflects chiefly the shortage of foreign currencies to import the basic raw materials for the steel production.

According to AA, the civil construction sector has shown a sharp decline of activities in November, while the automotive sector is showing a good performance, with production increasing by 8.9 percent from October and by 6.0 percent from November 2022.

Machinery and agriculture equipment remains in stable levels of production, with good perspectives for the near future, while the energy sector maintains a high level of operations.

Conversely, domestic appliances shows a low level of production, as measured by acquisitions of steel products by the sector.


Tags: Crude Steel Argentina South America Production 

Similar articles

German crude steel output decreased by four percent in January-November

20 Dec | Steel News

CISA: China’s crude steel usage to remain firm in 2024, to drop to 820 million mt by 2035

19 Dec | Steel News

US raw steel production up 1.0 percent week-on-week

18 Dec | Steel News

Brazilian crude steel production rises in November

15 Dec | Steel News

China’s crude steel output up 0.4% in Nov, finished steel output also increases

15 Dec | Steel News

CISA mills’ daily steel output down 4.19 percent in early December

13 Dec | Steel News

Ukraine’s pig iron output down 11.3 percent in January-November

12 Dec | Steel News

US raw steel production down 0.3 percent week-on-week

11 Dec | Steel News

India’s JSW Steel’s consolidated crude steel output rises by 11% in Nov

11 Dec | Steel News

Ukraine’s Zaporizhstal posts higher outputs for Jan-Nov

07 Dec | Steel News