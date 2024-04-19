﻿
Argentina’s trade balance reaches surplus in March

Friday, 19 April 2024 21:23:07 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Argentina’s trade balance totaled a $2.059 billion surplus in March, according to INDEC, the country’s statistical institute, with the result reflecting a sharp decline of imports and a two-digit increase in exports.

Argentina currently faces a difficult economic situation, with high inflation rate and shortage of foreign currencies, but since December 2023, it held four consecutive months of commercial surplus, accumulating $5.271 billion during the period.

In March, the country’s exports have reached $6.394 billion, 11.4 percent more on yearly basis, while the imports declined by 36.7 percent to $4.335 billion.

For the total of the year, INDEC expects a surplus of $18 billion, with exports increasing on yearly basis by 22 percent to $81 billion and imports declining by 14 percent to $63 billion, reflecting for exports a low basis of comparison to 2023, and for imports the current economic recession, coupled with a higher quotation of the American Dollar.


Tags: Argentina South America 

