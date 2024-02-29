﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

ArcelorMittal Acindar to temporarily suspend production at four plants

Thursday, 29 February 2024 12:02:00 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Argentinian steelmaker Acindar, a subsidiary of Luxembourg-based steelmaker ArcelorMittal, plans to temporarily suspend operations at its four plants, according to local media reports. The suspension at the plants in Santa Fe, Buenos Aires, Rosario and San Luis is due to lower sales resulting from the impact of the recession and the high inflation in the country which exceeds 250 percent.

The suspension in question between March 18 and April 15 is aimed at readjusting production levels in accordance with current activity levels. In recent months, the company’s sales are reported to have decreased by 35-40 percent amid the drop in local demand.


Tags: Argentina South America Steelmaking ArcelorMittal 

Similar articles

ArcelorMittal Acindar to build new rebar mill in Argentina

22 Oct | Steel News

Demand still soft in UAE seamless pipe market

24 Sep | Tube and Pipe

Seamless pipe demand still sluggish in UAE

22 Mar | Tube and Pipe

Seamless pipe import prices mostly increase in UAE

02 Mar | Tube and Pipe

Argentinean Metal Workers Union to strike over wage dispute

08 Apr | Steel News

ArcelorMittal Acindar to build new rebar mill in Argentina

22 Oct | Steel News

Demand still soft in UAE seamless pipe market

24 Sep | Tube and Pipe

Seamless pipe demand still sluggish in UAE

22 Mar | Tube and Pipe

Seamless pipe import prices mostly increase in UAE

02 Mar | Tube and Pipe

Argentinean Metal Workers Union to strike over wage dispute

08 Apr | Steel News