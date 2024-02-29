ArcelorMittal Acindar to temporarily suspend production at four plants

Thursday, 29 February 2024 12:02:00 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Argentinian steelmaker Acindar, a subsidiary of Luxembourg-based steelmaker ArcelorMittal, plans to temporarily suspend operations at its four plants, according to local media reports. The suspension at the plants in Santa Fe, Buenos Aires, Rosario and San Luis is due to lower sales resulting from the impact of the recession and the high inflation in the country which exceeds 250 percent.

The suspension in question between March 18 and April 15 is aimed at readjusting production levels in accordance with current activity levels. In recent months, the company’s sales are reported to have decreased by 35-40 percent amid the drop in local demand.