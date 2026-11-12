Ternium considers filing further antidumping petitions against Asian steel imports in Mexico

Latin American steel producer Ternium is considering filing additional antidumping (AD) petitions with Mexican authorities concerning steel imports, particularly those originating from Asia, according to a report by Reuters.

Ternium CEO Máximo Vedoya stated that the company is very likely to pursue further antidumping petitions after supporting recent applications in Mexico. The steelmaker has acted as a petitioner in several antidumping cases concerning Asian steel imports in recent years. Meanwhile, the company is focusing on increasing its share of the Mexican domestic market by replacing imported flat steel products, particularly those from Asia, with locally produced materials.

Ternium calls for stricter rules of origin and relief from US steel tariffs

According to Vedoya, tightening rules of origin and reducing the burden of US Section 232 tariffs on steel and aluminum are among the main priorities for North American trade, particularly as the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement undergoes review.

Ternium has maintained that Mexico and the US face similar challenges from unfairly priced steel imports. However, Vedoya noted that the company's direct exposure to US tariffs has become limited following a significant reduction in its steel exports from Mexico to the US.

Pesquería slab mill scheduled to begin production in February 2027

Meanwhile, Ternium is preparing to start production at its new slab mill in Pesquería, near Monterrey, in February 2027. According to Vedoya, the facility will require an extended ramp-up period as its more sophisticated steel products must undergo certification procedures before reaching full commercial production.

The company expects the main financial benefits of the project to become visible in 2028. Ternium has previously informed investors that replacing imported slabs with those produced at the Pesquería facility could improve margins by $50-100/mt.