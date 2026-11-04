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Canada initiates expiry review on line pipe from China

Wednesday, 04 November 2026 20:14:05 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

The Canadian International Trade Tribunal (CITT) has announced that it has initiated an expiry review of the antidumping (AD) duty and the countervailing duty (CVD) on certain carbon and alloy steel line pipe from China.

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) will make a determination no later than April 1, 2027, and will issue a statement of reasons by April 16, 2027, on whether the expiry of the order is likely to result in the continuation or resumption of dumping or subsidizing of the subject goods. 

The current antidumping duty on the given product from China is 351.4 percent of the export price, while the countervailing duty is equal to RMB 989.97/mt. 

The products in question currently fall under Customs Tariff Statistics Position Numbers 7304.19.00.13, 7304.19.00.14, 7304.19.00.15, 7304.19.00.16, 7304.19.00.19, 7304.19.00.23, 7304.19.00.24, 7304.19.00.25, 7304.19.00.26, 7304.19.00.29, 7304.19.00.61, 7304.19.00.62, 7304.19.00.63, 7304.19.00.64, 7304.19.00.69, 7304.19.00.71, 7304.19.00.72, 7304.19.00.73, 7304.19.00.74, 7304.19.00.79, 7304.39.00.11, 7304.39.00.12, 7304.39.00.19, 7304.39.00.21, 7304.39.00.22, 7304.39.00.29, 7304.39.00.31, 7304.39.00.32, 7304.39.00.39, 7304.39.00.41, 7304.39.00.42, 7304.39.00.49, 7305.11.00.31, 7305.11.00.32, 7305.11.00.33, 7305.11.00.34, 7305.11.00.39, 7305.12.00.31, 7305.12.00.32, 7305.12.00.33, 7305.12.00.34, 7305.12.00.39, 7305.12.00.41, 7305.12.00.42, 7305.12.00.43, 7305.12.00.44, 7305.12.00.49, 7305.19.00.31, 7305.19.00.32, 7305.19.00.33, 7305.19.00.34, 7305.19.00.39, 7306.19.00.10 and 7306.19.00.90

Tags: China Canada North America Quotas & Duties 
BerkArslan
Berk Arslan
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I graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago with a B.S. in Finance, and also have Masters degree from Northeastern Illinois University in Bilingual Bicultural Education and a Masters from Moody Bible Institute in Divinity. I have been in the steel industry since 2019, focusing on long products.  I now write on finished longs in Mexico, and cover market analysis and dynamics in North America.

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