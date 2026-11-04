Canada initiates expiry review on line pipe from China

The Canadian International Trade Tribunal (CITT) has announced that it has initiated an expiry review of the antidumping (AD) duty and the countervailing duty (CVD) on certain carbon and alloy steel line pipe from China.

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) will make a determination no later than April 1, 2027, and will issue a statement of reasons by April 16, 2027, on whether the expiry of the order is likely to result in the continuation or resumption of dumping or subsidizing of the subject goods.

The current antidumping duty on the given product from China is 351.4 percent of the export price, while the countervailing duty is equal to RMB 989.97/mt.

The products in question currently fall under Customs Tariff Statistics Position Numbers 7304.19.00.13, 7304.19.00.14, 7304.19.00.15, 7304.19.00.16, 7304.19.00.19, 7304.19.00.23, 7304.19.00.24, 7304.19.00.25, 7304.19.00.26, 7304.19.00.29, 7304.19.00.61, 7304.19.00.62, 7304.19.00.63, 7304.19.00.64, 7304.19.00.69, 7304.19.00.71, 7304.19.00.72, 7304.19.00.73, 7304.19.00.74, 7304.19.00.79, 7304.39.00.11, 7304.39.00.12, 7304.39.00.19, 7304.39.00.21, 7304.39.00.22, 7304.39.00.29, 7304.39.00.31, 7304.39.00.32, 7304.39.00.39, 7304.39.00.41, 7304.39.00.42, 7304.39.00.49, 7305.11.00.31, 7305.11.00.32, 7305.11.00.33, 7305.11.00.34, 7305.11.00.39, 7305.12.00.31, 7305.12.00.32, 7305.12.00.33, 7305.12.00.34, 7305.12.00.39, 7305.12.00.41, 7305.12.00.42, 7305.12.00.43, 7305.12.00.44, 7305.12.00.49, 7305.19.00.31, 7305.19.00.32, 7305.19.00.33, 7305.19.00.34, 7305.19.00.39, 7306.19.00.10 and 7306.19.00.90