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Canadian steel producers call for removal of US steel tariffs ahead of USMCA review

Monday, 08 June 2026 10:24:59 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

The Canadian Steel Producers Association (CSPA) has marked the one year anniversary of the US’ 50 percent Section 232 tariff on Canadian steel exports, calling the measure “severe and unsustainable” and urging both countries to remove the tariffs and refocus on strengthening an integrated North American steel supply chain.

In a statement, Catherine Cobden, president and CEO of CSPA, said Canadian steel has long supplied critical products for US automobiles, bridges, pipelines, military equipment, and infrastructure, while serving as the US’ largest steel export market for decades. Despite this symbiotic history, she noted, the tariffs have disrupted supply chains, threatened jobs, and harmed communities. “Canadian steel producers have faced punitive tariffs that have disrupted our supply chains, threatened our jobs and harmed our communities,” Cobden stated. “The steel tariffs remain difficult to justify. The US continues to need tens of millions of tonnes of imported steel to meet their own market needs. Canadian steel has been the largest steel supplier to the US prior to the trade war and our shipments have now plummeted by 60 percent in 2025.”  The 60 percent claim is supported by data from the Statistics Canada site data for finished steel as an average monthly level.

The timing of the statement is also an opportunity to submit a public statement in anticipation of the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) review period negotiations that officially start July 1, 2026. Steel sits at the center of Canada's position going into the review. 

On June 2, Canada-US Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc gave the US and Mexico official notice that Canada wants the agreement renewed, and the letter stressed that addressing sectoral tariffs would be essential in parallel with the review, noting that the United States tariffs on steel, aluminum, and cars have hurt Canada's economy. The tariffs on steel and aluminum remain in force at 50 percent regardless of USMCA status. To demonstrate an alignment with the US, Cobden continued, “Canada has adopted trade policy responses that protect our domestic market from unfair trade in primary and derivative steel products that take direct aim at global overcapacity from China… All of these actions support the domestic steel industry and align with the US to build a strong Fortress North America.” Cobden concluded the statement with calling this milestone, “unfortunate,” and declared this the time to put the tariff war behind them and work together.


Tags: Canada North America Quotas & Duties Opinion 

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