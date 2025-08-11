Canada holds back on retaliation for now despite US tariff increase

Canada is facing a fresh wave of trade tensions after US President Donald Trump raised import tariffs on certain Canadian goods from 25 percent to 35 percent. According to the media reports, Mark Carney, prime minister of Canada, has expressed disappointment but stressed that the majority of Canadian exports remain unaffected under the existing US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), easing concerns.

The tariff hike follows the failure to reach a deal between Canada and the US by August 1, 2025. Meanwhile, 85 percent of Canadian exports to the US are still exempt from tariffs thanks to the USMCA.

Carney’s response and strategy

No retaliation planned: Carney ruled out immediate retaliatory tariffs, indicating Canada’s preference for de-escalation.

Potential tariff removal: He suggested that existing Canadian tariffs on US goods could be lifted if it benefits domestic industries.

Investment concerns: Carney warned that Canadian investment in the US - Canada being the second largest investor in the US - could decline if trade relations continue to deteriorate.

Carney emphasized there is “no rush” to re-enter talks with Trump, stating, “We’ll speak when it makes sense.” This measured stance reflects Canada’s strategy to protect economic stability while avoiding an escalation of the trade dispute.