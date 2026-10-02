 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Canada's...

Canada's steel import quotas enter new quarter with volumes unchanged

Friday, 02 October 2026 02:50:23 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

Canada's tariff rate quotas (TRQs) on steel imports from countries other than its Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA) partners moved into the second quarter of their second year on September 30, 2026. The quarter runs until December 29, 2026. According to Global Affairs Canada (GAC), quota volumes and product scope for the new quarter are mostly unchanged from the first quarter of the second year.

On June 27, 2025, quotas were established using the prior year import levels.  Quotas are set at 20 percent of 2024 import levels for countries without a free trade agreement (FTA) in force with Canada, and at 75 percent of 2024 import levels for FTA partners. Imports exceeding the quota volumes, or a single country's maximum share of a quota, are subject to a 50 percent surtax, or tariff. Steel originating in the US and Mexico is exempt, though the US origin products now carry their own tariffs.

In June, Canada extended the regime by one year, to June 27, 2027.

FTA partners chart shows the total quota in metric tonnes for the current quarter, and the percentage represents the maximum share for a single country of that quota. Prior quarter quota is also listed as some figures changed quarter over quarter.

Product

Quota

Cap

Prior quarter
Plate

38,517.7

33%

54,354.9
Coated sheet

31,128.2

25%

31,128.2
Rebar

28,710.4

45%

28,710.4
Pre-painted

23,763.8

90%

23,763.8
Billets and blooms

17,649.4

40%

17,649.4
Wire rod

16,514.8

59%

16,514.8
Standard pipe

13,489.5

58%

13,489.5
Large-diameter line pipe

10,693.5

76%

10,693.5
OCTG

9,800.8

86%

9,800.8
Hot-rolled bar

8,750.3

58%

8,750.3
Hot-rolled sheet

8,569.8

71%

9,523.1
Wire

7,370.1

24%

7,370.1
Cold-finished bar

6,559.3

39%

6,559.3
Cold-rolled sheet

2,785.8

35%

1,832.6

 

Non FTA partner chart


 

Product

Quota

Cap

Prior quarter
Billets and blooms

30,472.5

70%

30,472.5
Coated sheet

18,732.8

37%

18,732.8
Rebar

13,445.1

29%

13,445.1
Standard pipe

10,369.2

21%

10,369.2
Cold-rolled sheet

6,168.4

56%

6,164.4
Hot-rolled bar

5,886.1

42%

7,281.7
Plate

5,201.2

36%

5,201.2
Wire

4,114.6

70%

4,114.6
Structural

3,753.5

52%

4,674.2
Pre-painted

3,466.0

58%

3,466.0
OCTG

3,126.5

53%

3,126.5
Piling pipe

2,689.8

92%

2,689.8
Line pipe

2,472.0

59%

2,472.0
Hollow structural sections

2,398.5

40%

2,398.5
Hot-rolled sheet

2,366.7

41%

2,370.5
Wire rod

1,571.7

45%

1,571.7
Stainless billets and blooms

32.9

87%

892.9

 

 

Tags: Canada North America Quotas & Duties 
BerkArslan
Berk Arslan
Editor
All Articles by the Author

I graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago with a B.S. in Finance, and also have Masters degree from Northeastern Illinois University in Bilingual Bicultural Education and a Masters from Moody Bible Institute in Divinity. I have been in the steel industry since 2019, focusing on long products.  I now write on finished longs in Mexico, and cover market analysis and dynamics in North America.

Similar articles

Canada maintains AD duties on rebar imports from nine countries

18 Sep | Steel News

US may reduce tariffs on Canadian steel under proposed trade deal

20 Aug | Steel News

Canada maintains duties on corrosion‑resistant sheet imports from Turkey and Vietnam

20 Jul | Steel News

Moody’s expects Mexico to retain preferential US market access under USMCA

19 Jun | Steel News

Canadian steel producers call for removal of US steel tariffs ahead of USMCA review

08 Jun | Steel News

Canada extends duties on rebar imports from China, S. Korea and Turkey

04 Jun | Steel News

Canada to extend steel tariff measures for one year

04 Jun | Steel News

Canada tariff support package allocates $1.5 billion to help steel sector manage US tariff pressure and diversify

06 May | Steel News

Canada initiates expiry reviews on rebar from nine countries

27 Apr | Steel News

Canada launches AD investigation against OCTG casing from Austria

04 Feb | Steel News