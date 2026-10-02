Canada's steel import quotas enter new quarter with volumes unchanged

Canada's tariff rate quotas (TRQs) on steel imports from countries other than its Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA) partners moved into the second quarter of their second year on September 30, 2026. The quarter runs until December 29, 2026. According to Global Affairs Canada (GAC), quota volumes and product scope for the new quarter are mostly unchanged from the first quarter of the second year.

On June 27, 2025, quotas were established using the prior year import levels. Quotas are set at 20 percent of 2024 import levels for countries without a free trade agreement (FTA) in force with Canada, and at 75 percent of 2024 import levels for FTA partners. Imports exceeding the quota volumes, or a single country's maximum share of a quota, are subject to a 50 percent surtax, or tariff. Steel originating in the US and Mexico is exempt, though the US origin products now carry their own tariffs.

In June, Canada extended the regime by one year, to June 27, 2027.



FTA partners chart shows the total quota in metric tonnes for the current quarter, and the percentage represents the maximum share for a single country of that quota. Prior quarter quota is also listed as some figures changed quarter over quarter.

Product Quota Cap Prior quarter Plate 38,517.7 33% 54,354.9 Coated sheet 31,128.2 25% 31,128.2 Rebar 28,710.4 45% 28,710.4 Pre-painted 23,763.8 90% 23,763.8 Billets and blooms 17,649.4 40% 17,649.4 Wire rod 16,514.8 59% 16,514.8 Standard pipe 13,489.5 58% 13,489.5 Large-diameter line pipe 10,693.5 76% 10,693.5 OCTG 9,800.8 86% 9,800.8 Hot-rolled bar 8,750.3 58% 8,750.3 Hot-rolled sheet 8,569.8 71% 9,523.1 Wire 7,370.1 24% 7,370.1 Cold-finished bar 6,559.3 39% 6,559.3 Cold-rolled sheet 2,785.8 35% 1,832.6

Non FTA partner chart





