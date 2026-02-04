Canada launches AD investigation against OCTG casing from Austria

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has announced that it has launched an antidumping (AD) duty investigation regarding welded or seamless oil country tubular goods (OCTG) casing imported from Austria.

The investigation is the result of a complaint filed by local steel producer Tenaris Canada.

The CBSA will investigate whether the imports in question are being dumped and will make a preliminary decision within 90 days, at which time provisional duties may apply.

The products under review currently fall under Harmonized System (HS) tariff classification numbers 7304.29.00.12, 7304.29.00.13, 7304.29.00.14, 7304.29.00.15, 7304.29.00.16, 7304.29.00.17, 7304.29.00.19, 7304.29.00.22, 7304.29.00.23, 7304.29.00.24, 7304.29.00.25, 7304.29.00.26, 7304.29.00.27, 7304.29.00.29, 7306.29.00.12, 7306.29.00.13, 7306.29.00.14, 7306.29.00.15, 7306.29.00.16, 7306.29.00.17, 7306.29.00.19, 7306.29.00.22, 7306.29.00.23, 7306.29.00.24, 7306.29.00.25, 7306.29.00.26, 7306.29.00.27, and 7306.29.00.29.