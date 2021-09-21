Tenova to revamp OEMK’s heating furnace No. 2

Tuesday, 21 September 2021 15:30:27 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Italy-based Tenova, a Techint Group company specialized in innovative solutions for the metals and mining industries, has announced that its Tenova Italimpianti will reconstruct Russia-based Metalloinvest’s subsidiary Alexey Ugarov OEMK’s heating furnace No. 2 in its second rolling unit.

The heating furnace is scheduled to be commissioned in December 2022.

Through the reconstruction, the company aims to improve efficiency and reduce emissions. The project also targets to eliminate the formation of a range of defects in the products, allowing the client to reduce costs and increase volumes of high-quality long products.