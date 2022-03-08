﻿
Tenova and Salzgitter sign MoU to reduce carbon emissions

Tuesday, 08 March 2022 14:23:52 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Italy-based Tenova, a Techint Group company specialized in innovative solutions for the metals and mining industries, has announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Germany-based steelmaker Salzgitter Group for the realization of the latter’s program SALCOS® - Salzgitter Low CO2-Steelmaking. The construction work on the first stage of SALCOS® is scheduled to start as early as the summer of this year.

Salzgitter intends to order a direct reduced iron (DRI) plant from Tenova with an annual capacity of 2.1 million mt for the future industrial production of directly reduced sponge iron. The plant will be based on Energiron® technology, jointly developed by Tenova and Italian plantmaker Danieli.

SALCOS® is a program designed to significantly reduce carbon emissions in steel production with the use of hydrogen by 2025. Ultimately, carbon emissions in the process chain can be reduced by more than 95 percent and, upon full implementation, eliminate one percent of Germany’s entire carbon emissions.


