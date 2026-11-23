In October this year, Germany's crude steel output decreased by 9.6 percent year on year to 2.78 million mt, according to data released by the German Steel Federation (WV Stahl). In the January-October period of 2026, crude steel production in Germany rose by 2.5 percent year on year to 29.32 million mt.

In the given month, Germany's pig iron output amounted to 1.68 million mt, down by 14.0 percent year on year, while production in the January-October period increased by 0.8 percent to 18.17 million mt.

Meanwhile, the country's hot rolled steel output moved down by 6.5 percent year on year to 2.39 million mt in October and increased by 1.6 percent to 25.72 million mt in the first 10 months of the year.