 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Thyssenkrupp...

Thyssenkrupp delays Duisburg DRI plant start-up to 2029

Tuesday, 10 November 2026 13:45:34 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Germany-based thyssenkrupp Steel Europe's direct reduced iron (DRI) plant under construction in Duisburg is now scheduled to begin operations in 2029 instead of 2027, according to a European Commission decision. The two-year postponement reflects construction delays associated with the project's innovative nature.

DRI plant to replace one blast furnace

The tkH2Steel project will replace one of the site's four coal-based blast furnaces with a direct reduction plant capable of producing 2.5 million mt/year of DRI. Two associated melting units will have a combined capacity of 2.3 million mt/year of hot metal.

The configuration will allow thyssenkrupp to retain its existing downstream steelmaking processes and product qualities. The project will replace existing output without increasing hot metal or steel production at Duisburg, supporting the company's longer-term transition toward climate-neutral steelmaking by 2045.

Hydrogen transition to proceed more gradually

The plant's hydrogen ramp-up will proceed more slowly than initially envisaged, with greater natural gas use reflecting changed energy costs and additional technical requirements identified during project development.

As previously reported by SteelOrbis, the European Commission has approved revised terms for the project's €2 billion public funding package, allowing greater flexibility in the transition to hydrogen.

Tags: Germany European Union Steelmaking ThyssenKrupp 
BoraKadıoğlu
Bora Kadıoğlu
Editor
All Articles by the Author

I graduated from Boğaziçi University with a degree in Translation and Interpreting Studies. I have been working in the iron and steel sector for three years as a content specialist at SteelOrbis, mainly focusing on plant investments, steelmaking technology, and import/export statistics.

Similar articles

Thyssenkrupp Steel secures revised tkH2Steel funding terms for flexible hydrogen transition

02 Nov | Steel News

Thyssenkrupp Steel advances restructuring, targets at least €1.2 billion EBITDA

30 Sep | Steel News

Primetals completes modernization of thyssenkrupp Steel's Duisburg slab caster

20 Aug | Steel News

Thyssenkrupp's Duisburg DRI plant could initially operate without hydrogen

14 Aug | Steel News

Thyssenkrupp posts €34 million net profit in Q3 FY 2025-26 amid challenging market conditions

13 Aug | Steel News

Thyssenkrupp Rasselstein to source renewable power from new 8 MWp solar plant

10 Aug | Steel News

Low Rhine water levels raise logistics costs, force Thyssenkrupp Steel to cut blast furnace output

15 Jul | Steel News

Thyssenkrupp completes sale of remaining AST stake to Arvedi Group

12 Jun | Steel News

Thyssenkrupp Steel restarts hot strip mill 4 at Duisburg after October fire

04 Jun | Steel News

Thyssenkrupp reports net loss and lower sales for Q2 FY 2025-26

15 May | Steel News