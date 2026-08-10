Thyssenkrupp Rasselstein to source renewable power from new 8 MWp solar plant

Germany-based VSB Gruppe has announced that it is developing an 8 MWp ground-mounted photovoltaic power plant at packaging steel and tinplate producer thyssenkrupp Rasselstein's production site in Andernach, Germany, supporting the steel producer's renewable electricity and decarbonization strategy.

The project will be implemented by VSB Integrated Energy Solutions under a 20-year on-site power purchase agreement (PPA) covering the financing, planning, construction and operation of the solar facility. The agreement will enable thyssenkrupp Rasselstein to source renewable electricity directly at its production site without having to make its own investment in the photovoltaic installation.

Solar plant to generate around 8 GWh annually

Approximately 12,000 solar modules will be installed across two previously undeveloped areas covering a combined 5.2 hectares. Construction of the photovoltaic facility is scheduled to begin in the fourth quarter of 2026, while completion is planned for mid-2027.

Once operational, the solar plant is expected to generate approximately 8 GWh of renewable electricity per year. All electricity produced by the facility will be consumed directly at the Andernach site, covering part of thyssenkrupp Rasselstein's future electricity requirements. The project is also expected to reduce the company's dependence on electricity supplied through the grid while providing greater predictability regarding future energy costs.

Bluemint® steel to be used in solar plant

The project will also incorporate lower-carbon steel into its infrastructure. Carbon-reduced bluemint® Steel, supplied by thyssenkrupp Steel, will be used for the photovoltaic plant's steel substructure. The material will feature the company's ZM EcoProtect® Solar coating, designed for applications in photovoltaic mounting structures.

By combining on-site renewable electricity generation with carbon-reduced steel products, the investment forms part of thyssenkrupp Rasselstein's broader efforts to lower the carbon footprint of its packaging steel and tinplate production operations.