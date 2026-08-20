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Primetals completes modernization of thyssenkrupp Steel's Duisburg slab caster

Thursday, 20 August 2026 12:30:19 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Primetals completes modernization of thyssenkrupp Steel's Duisburg slab caster

The project separated the previously combined casting and rolling line into an upgraded slab caster and a modernized hot strip mill. The new configuration improves melt shop capacity utilization and process efficiency while providing greater flexibility in slab logistics and process control.

According to Primetals, the modernized caster meets the stringent quality requirements for multiphase and high-strength steels, as well as silicon steel grades used in e-mobility applications, motors and generators. The facility has an annual production capacity of 2.3 million mt and can produce 257 mm thick slabs in widths ranging from 900 mm to 1,800 mm.

The caster incorporates Primetals' DynaWidth mold-width adjustment system, DynaFlex hydraulic oscillator and CC Optimizer Level 2 automation platform, including Dynacs 3D secondary cooling technology. In addition, EcoStar Spiral rolls enable dry casting and help maintain the temperature profile required for direct rolling, reducing energy consumption, eliminating the need for reheating furnaces and lowering maintenance-related operating expenses.

The modernization was completed under a tight schedule with minimal disruption to ongoing production. Key equipment was preassembled and tested before installation, while selected existing components were integrated into the upgraded facility. At peak periods, approximately 1,000 personnel worked at the site.

Tags: Flats Germany European Union Steelmaking ThyssenKrupp 
BoraKadıoğlu
Bora Kadıoğlu
Editor

I graduated from Boğaziçi University with a degree in Translation and Interpreting Studies. I have been working in the iron and steel sector for three years as a content specialist at SteelOrbis, mainly focusing on plant investments, steelmaking technology, and import/export statistics.

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