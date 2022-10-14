Thyssenkrupp commences new galvanizing line in Dortmund, strengthening HDG portfolio

Friday, 14 October 2022 14:02:12 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

German steelmaker thyssenkrupp has announced that it has completed the construction of its new hot dip galvanizing line called FBA10 at its Dortmund site and has commissioned the line yesterday, October 13.

The line will have an annual capacity of 600,000 mt and will produce steels for interior vehicle parts and outer panel applications of vehicles, as SteelOrbis previously reported.

According to the statement, with two modern galvanizing lines and a total annual capacity of around one million mt, Dortmund will become the European center for high-quality galvanized steel products.

Thyssenkrupp is further strengthening its portfolio of stronger and thinner premium steels with FBA 10.