﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Thyssenkrupp commences new galvanizing line in Dortmund, strengthening HDG portfolio

Friday, 14 October 2022 14:02:12 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

German steelmaker thyssenkrupp has announced that it has completed the construction of its new hot dip galvanizing line called FBA10 at its Dortmund site and has commissioned the line yesterday, October 13.

The line will have an annual capacity of 600,000 mt and will produce steels for interior vehicle parts and outer panel applications of vehicles, as SteelOrbis previously reported.

According to the statement, with two modern galvanizing lines and a total annual capacity of around one million mt, Dortmund will become the European center for high-quality galvanized steel products.

Thyssenkrupp is further strengthening its portfolio of stronger and thinner premium steels with FBA 10.


Tags: Galvanized Flats Germany European Union Steelmaking ThyssenKrupp 

Similar articles

Romania’s flats prices trend down further while sole producers’ cold and coated prices went up

14 Oct | Flats and Slab

UK’S TRA announces interim results on welded tubes AD reconsideration

14 Oct | Steel News

Chinese HDG prices slightly up amid local gains, but sentiment not good

13 Oct | Flats and Slab

Ex-India HDG prices under pressure, LC issues stall trades from Africa

13 Oct | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 41

13 Oct | Flats and Slab

Vietnam’s Hoa Phat’s construction steel exports exceed 1 million mt in Jan-Sept

12 Oct | Steel News

Baosteel keeps local HRC prices stable for November

11 Oct | Flats and Slab

US HDG exports up 15.5 percent in August

07 Oct | Steel News

US import light gauge HDG prices tick downward

06 Oct | Flats and Slab

US import 0.019x41.5625 Gr80/AZ55 Galvalume coil offers from Vietnam and Korea

06 Oct | Flats and Slab