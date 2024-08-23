Thyssenkrupp to construct two new production lines and warehouse in Stuttgart

Thyssenkrupp Materials Processing Europe, a subsidiary of German steelmaker thyssenkrupp, has announced that it will invest an undisclosed amount to construct two new lines and create a new 2,000 square meter finished steel warehouse at its Stuttgart production site.

Accordingly, the modern slitting line, which will be supplied by Germany-based engineering company Tilgert, will boost the total production capacity to 350,000 mt per year, allowing the company to process steel strips with 0.2 mm-5.0 mm in thickness and to produce electrical steel strips. Thyssenkrupp stated that the product is crucial for carbon-free production and energy independence, since it is used in the production of electric motors, transformers and generators. The slitting line is scheduled to be commissioned by September 2025.

Moreover, the company will build a new high-performance packaging line equipped with automation systems that will be supplied by Italy-based Promec, processing high weight finished materials. The line in question will be installed in spring 2025.