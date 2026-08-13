Thyssenkrupp posts €34 million net profit in Q3 FY 2025-26 amid challenging market conditions

Miguel López, CEO of Germany-based steelmaker thyssenkrupp, has stated in the company's financial report for the third quarter ending June 30 of the financial year 2025-26 that the given quarter was characterized by still challenging market conditions. Despite the challenging environment, the company continued to improve its operational performance, supported by factors including higher demand, while its adjusted EBIT also improved year on year.

Meanwhile, thyssenkrupp stated that its subsidiary thyssenkrupp Steel Europe is continuing its strategic realignment, having reached a key milestone with the sale of its stake in Hüttenwerke Krupp Mannesmann (HKM) to Salzgitter AG. Following fire damage, the company successfully resumed trial operations at its new hot strip mill No. 4 in Duisburg during the latest quarter. Construction of its direct reduction plant at the Duisburg site is also progressing as planned. On the regulatory front, thyssenkrupp Steel Europe stated that the stronger EU steel trade safeguards introduced in July are supporting efforts to establish fairer competitive conditions for the European steel industry.

At the same time, the company, together with other leading European steel producers, is advocating for reform of the EU Emissions Trading System. According to thyssenkrupp Steel Europe, the proposed reform should provide a regulatory framework that safeguards the competitiveness of the European steel industry while supporting investments in decarbonization. Thyssenkrupp reiterated that its strategic objective remains the spin-off of thyssenkrupp Steel Europe, with parent company thyssenkrupp AG potentially retaining a minority stake.

In the given quarter, the company posted a net profit of €34 million, compared to a net loss of €255 million in the third quarter of the previous fiscal year, mainly due to a positive accounting effect of €131 million at Steel Europe in connection with the sale of its interest in Hüttenwerke Krupp Mannesmann, while its sales revenue amounted to €8.79 billion, increasing by eight percent year on year, supported by higher demand. In addition, thyssenkrupp's EBITDA in the third quarter amounted to €61 million, down by 72.0 percent year on year.

In the third quarter, the order intake of the company's steel division came to €2.28 billion, compared to €2.10 billion in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year, while its sales increased by 5.4 percent year on year to €2.59 billion.

For the full financial year 2025-26, thyssenkrupp expects its net loss to be between €400 million and €700 million, and its adjusted EBIT to be between €600 million and €900 million.