Thyssenkrupp reports higher net loss and lower sales for Q1 FY 2025-26

Germany-based steelmaker Thyssenkrupp has announced its financial results for the first quarter ending December 31 of the financial year 2025-26.

In the given quarter, the company posted a net loss of €334 million, compared to a net loss of €33 million recorded in same quarter of the previous fiscal year, while its sales revenue amounted to €7.19 billion, decreasing by 8.2 percent year on year. In addition, Thyssenkrupp reported an EBITDA loss of €52 million, compared to an EBITDA of €394 million recorded in the first quarter of the financial year 2024-25.

In the first quarter, order intake at the company’s steel division came to €2.23 billion, compared to €2.31 billion recorded in the same quarter of the previous financial year, while its sales moved down by 9.8 percent year on year to €1.96 billion. Also, the adjusted EBIT loss of the steel division was reported at €187 million, compared to adjusted EBIT of €146 million in the first quarter of the financial year 2024-25.

Thyssenkrupp stated that, despite the challenging economic environment and regulatory uncertainty, construction of the direct reduction plant in Duisburg is progressing further. Moreover, it has begun confidential negotiations with India-based Jindal Steel International about the potential sale of Thyssenkrupp Steel Europe, with comprehensive due diligence ongoing at the center.