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Thyssenkrupp Steel advances restructuring, targets at least €1.2 billion EBITDA

Wednesday, 30 September 2026 15:40:04 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

German steelmaker thyssenkrupp Steel has provided an update on its ongoing restructuring and outlined its medium-term financial targets at its Capital Market Day, as it seeks to improve profitability and strengthen its position in premium steel segments.

Under its Transform 30+ strategy, thyssenkrupp Steel intends to focus on higher-value products and improve the efficiency of its production network. Nearly two-thirds of its portfolio consists of premium steel grades, the company said.

More than €1 billion invested in production network

Thyssenkrupp Steel has invested more than €1 billion in modernizing its production network in recent years. The company is also continuing construction of its direct reduction plant in Duisburg as part of its transition towards lower-carbon steelmaking.

According to thyssenkrupp Steel, demand in its relevant end-use markets remains broadly stable, while the trade protection measures introduced in Europe in July 2026 have provided additional support to the market. The company stated that more than 80 percent of the European flat steel market is now covered by the new quota and tariff regulations, contributing to greater market stability and a more supportive pricing environment.

Together with the cost-efficiency program launched in 2024, these measures are expected to contribute to a substantial improvement in earnings. Thyssenkrupp Steel is targeting adjusted EBITDA of at least €1.2 billion in the medium term, an adjusted EBITDA margin of at least 11 percent.

The company stated that the restructuring measures, combined with what it described as an improved regulatory environment and greater stability in the European steel market, are expected to strengthen its profitability and competitiveness over the medium term.

Tags: Germany European Union Steelmaking ThyssenKrupp 
ElifKefeli
Elif Kefeli
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I graduated from Yeditepe University’s Department of Translation and Interpreting Studies in 2017. I joined SteelOrbis in 2021, where I currently work as a content specialist. I am writing news reports and industry-related content with a special focus on decarbonization, green steel, sustainability, and recycling.

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