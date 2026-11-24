German steelmaker thyssenkrupp Steel has announced that it has launched a new hydrogen supply tender for its direct reduction plant in Duisburg, advancing its transition toward hydrogen-based steel production.

The first procurement tranche is expected to cover approximately 20,000-40,000 mt of hydrogen per year, with deliveries scheduled to begin in 2031. The final procurement volume will depend on the bids received, particularly their commercial terms. Interested suppliers can register until December 17, 2026, after which the bidding phase will begin.

Gradual transition from natural gas to hydrogen

Once completed, the direct reduction plant will initially operate on natural gas during its ramp-up phase, reducing carbon emissions by more than 50 percent compared to conventional blast furnace-based production. Hydrogen will be gradually introduced from 2031, initially replacing part of the natural gas, with full hydrogen-based operation planned at a later stage.

The direct reduction plant will have an annual direct reduced iron (DRI) production capacity of 2.5 million mt, while its two downstream smelters will have a combined annual hot metal production capacity of 2.3 million mt. The facility will be integrated into thyssenkrupp Steel's existing Duisburg steelworks, allowing the company to maintain its downstream production processes and existing range of steel grades. Once operating entirely on hydrogen, the facility has the potential to reduce annual carbon emissions by approximately 3.5 million mt compared to conventional blast furnace-based production.