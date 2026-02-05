Thyssenkrupp Steel expands renewable electricity sourcing via new PPAs to cut emissions

Germany-based steelmaker thyssenkrupp Steel has announced that it has signed four power purchase agreements (PPAs) to secure approximately 230 GWh of renewable electricity as part of its decarbonisation strategy.

The agreements were concluded with Quadra Energy, Statkraft, Centrica Energy and Sunnic Lighthouse, covering electricity generated from wind and solar projects across Germany. The contracted volumes will support the operations of thyssenkrupp Rasselstein, thyssenkrupp Precision Steel and thyssenkrupp Electrical Steel.

Agreements support emissions reduction and renewable capacity stability

The contracted renewable electricity corresponds to the annual power consumption of around 70,000 households and is expected to reduce emissions by more than 70,000 mt of emissions per year.

In addition to lowering emissions, the PPAs help ensure the continued operation of wind farms that are no longer eligible for state subsidies, supporting the stability of Germany’s renewable power generation capacity.

Renewable electricity share increases across specialty steel operations

Since the beginning of the year, renewable electricity has been supplied primarily to thyssenkrupp Rasselstein and thyssenkrupp Electrical Steel. The company also highlighted its Hohenlimburg facility, which has been sourcing renewable power directly from a nearby wind farm through a dedicated three-kilometer cable since mid-2024. The project represents Germany’s first direct industrial wind power supply arrangement. As a result of these initiatives, at least 30 percent of the electricity consumed across the three subsidiaries is now sourced from renewable energy.

According to the company, the renewable electricity supply will support the production of specialized steel grades used in packaging, transformer cores, electric motors and precision engineering applications. Thyssenkrupp Rasselstein alone expects the agreements to reduce its annual carbon emissions by more than 50,000 mt.