Tenaris to supply pipes for Petrobras’ deep water project

Friday, 08 July 2022 10:06:32 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Global steel pipe producer Tenaris has announced that it has signed a four-year contract with Brazil’s state-run oil and energy producer Petrobras for the supply of a comprehensive package of products and services for its flagship Buzios deepwater project.

The total volume of the contract exceeds 100,000 mt of seamless and welded casing, in carbon, sour service and high collapse steel grades.

The production of pipes will take place at Confab, Tenaris’s mill in Brazil, and the Tamsa and Dalmine mills, in Mexico and Italy, respectively.

Located in the Pre-salt Santos Basin, Buzios is among the largest deepwater oil and gas fields in the world. Production is expected to reach 2 million barrels per day by 2030, up from a current 700,000 million barrels per day. This equals approximately 70 percent of today’s total production in Brazil.