﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Tenaris to supply corrosion-resistant alloys tubing for offshore use in Brazil

Wednesday, 25 January 2023 12:22:22 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Luxembourg-headquartered international steel tube producer Tenaris has announced that it has signed a long-term agreement for the three-year supply of tubing with corrosion resistant alloys (CRA) material to Brazil-based petroleum company Petrobras for use offshore in Brazil.

The pipes, which will be manufactured in Sweden in partnership with Alleima, a developer of advanced stainless steels, special alloys, titanium, and other high-performance materials, and threaded at Tenaris’s threading facility in Aberdeen, will be used in Petrobras’ various exploration and production wells in the pre-salt layer off the Brazilian coast. 

The strategic partnership between Tenaris and Alleima started in 2003 to add value to the oil and gas industry through joint research and product development.


Tags: Pipe Tubular Brazil South America Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Turkey’s welded tube exports down 0.03% in January-November

25 Jan | Steel News

Serbia’s Hefestos Capital acquires Romania-based TMK Artrom

24 Jan | Steel News

US structural pipe and tube exports down 10.7 percent in November

23 Jan | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output down 3.8 percent in Dec from Nov

23 Jan | Steel News

Vallourec to supply line pipe to oil and gas project in Gulf of Mexico

23 Jan | Steel News

US rig count drops while Canadian count rises again week-on-week

20 Jan | Steel News

Turkish hollow section prices rise, demand fails to pick up

20 Jan | Tube and Pipe

US standard pipe prices remain unchanged

19 Jan | Tube and Pipe

US standard pipe imports down 10.8 percent in November

19 Jan | Steel News

Local Chinese steel pipe prices remain stable

19 Jan | Tube and Pipe