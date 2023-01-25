Tenaris to supply corrosion-resistant alloys tubing for offshore use in Brazil

Wednesday, 25 January 2023 12:22:22 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Luxembourg-headquartered international steel tube producer Tenaris has announced that it has signed a long-term agreement for the three-year supply of tubing with corrosion resistant alloys (CRA) material to Brazil-based petroleum company Petrobras for use offshore in Brazil.

The pipes, which will be manufactured in Sweden in partnership with Alleima, a developer of advanced stainless steels, special alloys, titanium, and other high-performance materials, and threaded at Tenaris’s threading facility in Aberdeen, will be used in Petrobras’ various exploration and production wells in the pre-salt layer off the Brazilian coast.

The strategic partnership between Tenaris and Alleima started in 2003 to add value to the oil and gas industry through joint research and product development.