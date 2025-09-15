Tenaris to supply pipes for Búzios 11 project in Brazil

Luxembourg-based steel tube producer Tenaris has announced a major supply contract for the Búzios 11 offshore project in Brazil. The company will provide seamless line pipes and specialized coatings to ensure efficiency and resilience in one of the world’s most significant offshore fields.

The supply agreement includes 18,000 mt (115 km) of seamless line pipes manufactured at Tenaris’ Dalmine plant in Italy. A further 112 km of pipes will be supplied, insulated with TenarisShawcor Marine 5-Layer Syntactic and Marine 5-Layer Solid coatings, to be applied at Confab mill, Brazil.

Búzios 11 project overview

Located 180 km off the coast of Rio de Janeiro in the Santos Basin, the Búzios 11 project includes production and injection wells connected to a floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel, while they operate at a water depth of 2,100 meters.