Tenaris to supply pipes and coating solutions for Subsea7’s Búzios 9 project in Brazil

Luxembourg-based steel tube producer Tenaris will strengthen its position as a key supplier for projects in Brazil, following a contract signed with UK-based engineering company Subsea7. The company has announced that it will supply pipes and coating solutions for Subsea7’s Búzios 9 project, operated by Brazilian state-owned energy company Petrobras in the Santos Basin in Brazil. The contract includes the provision of 102 km of carbon steel pipes, as well as thermal insulation coating.

The steel pipes will be manufactured at Dalmine, Tenaris’s production center in Italy, while the coating process will be executed at Confab, located in Pindamonhangaba, Brazil.