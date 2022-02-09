Tenaris to restart heat treatment and finishing lines at Koppel plant

Wednesday, 09 February 2022 13:42:58 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Luxembourg-headquartered international steel pipe producer Tenaris has announced that it plans to restart its heat treatment and finishing lines at its Koppel plant in Pennsylvania to streamline the flow of seamless products at its facilities in the northeast of the US.

Tenaris will make an investment of about $3.5 million to overhaul its plant. The plant is scheduled to be re-commissioned in April this year.

Meanwhile, the company is increasing production volumes at its Ambridge seamless mill and plans to increase its activities at Brookfield plant, both located in Pennsylvania.