Tenaris reopens Koppel and Ambridge plants

Wednesday, 22 September 2021 12:12:36 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Luxembourg-headquartered international steel pipe producer Tenaris has announced that it has reopened its Pennsylvania manufacturing facilities, Koppel melt shop and Ambridge seamless pipe mill.

The Koppel melt shop completed its commissioning this summer following a year-long investment of more than $15 million in upgrades. Ambridge seamless pipe mill is now rolling pipe following a restart of the facility in August.

“Ambridge is back, and our Koppel mill is producing to feed Ambridge and our Bay City, Texas, mill with a local supply of bars for seamless production. The reactivation of our facilities in the Northeast gives us greater flexibility to serve our customers’ drilling projects in the different basins with domestically produced solutions and a short supply chain – this boosts efficiency,” Luca Zanotti, Tenaris US president, said.

Meanwhile, Tenaris has expanded its teams in Koppel and Ambridge, currently at about 300 with plans for additional hires in the coming months. Tenaris has been increasing its industrial operations in the south and northeast, and growing its US team to support, with plans to incorporate 1,100 employees.