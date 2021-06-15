Tenaris starts production at first melt shop in US

Tuesday, 15 June 2021 16:41:00 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Luxembourg-headquartered international steel pipe producer Tenaris has announced that it has started steel production at its first melt shop in Koppel, Pennsylvania, US. The melt shop will soon supply steel bars for the company’s seamless pipe mills in the US and Canada.

The steel shop in Koppel, part of the company’s strategic acquisition of steel pipe producer IPSCO, completed in 2020, has started producing steel bars following a year-long investment of more than $15 million in upgrades to integrate the facility into Tenaris’ global network of steel mills. The investments included expansion of the mill’s capabilities to produce a wider range of steel bars.

According to the company’s statement, testing of the facility will continue over the following months to steady production and streamline processes. The Koppel facility is expected to be fully commissioned by the end of summer.